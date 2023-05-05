Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today: Know How To Win Free Gifts on 5 May

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Friday, 5 May 2023, are stated here.
(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)
Registered players should note that the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes list for Friday, 5 May 2023, is updated on the redemption website. Players should start claiming the codes that were updated at midnight after 12 am. All the active codes are available on the redemption website of the game – reward.ff.garena.com. Please note that only the first five-hundred registered players can claim them on Friday. You have to finish your redemption process soon if you want the gifts.
The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Friday, 5 May 2023, will remain active for the next few hours. As per the rules of the multiplayer battle royale game, you cannot use the expired codes to win free in-game items so make sure that the codes you are entering is active. Go to reward.ff.garena.com for more details.
Players in India are a fan of the Garena Free Fire MAX multiplayer battle royale game. The exclusive features and benefits help players to survive longer and fight against their enemies in the online game.
Let's take a look at the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes active list for Friday, 5 May 2023, here:
FF11NJN5YS3E
Y6ACLK7KUD1N
W0JJAFV3TU5E
YXY3EGTLHGJX
FF10GCGXRNHY
SARG886AV5GR
FF1164XNJZ2V
FF119MB3PFA5
FF11DAKX4WHV
WLSGJXS5KFYR
FF11WFNPP956
ZYPPXWRWIAHD
FF10617KGUF9
Here are the steps you should know if you want to claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Friday, 5 May:
Click on reward.ff.garena.com.
Go to the redemption link and enter your social media details. You can use your Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Google, or any other details.
Now, paste any one code from the above-mentioned list into the correct box.
Tap on OK and then press on Submit to complete the process.
Check your mail section for the rewards and diamonds.
