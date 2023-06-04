Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today: How to Win Bundles on 4 June 2023

Claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Sunday, 4 June, to win gifts.
(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)
The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes list for today, Sunday, 4 June 2023, is updated on the official redemption website - reward.ff.garena.com. Players can go and claim the codes for today to win weapons. Only registered players are allowed to claim the active codes so you must make sure you have an account. You can use your old Free Fire account registration details to claim the active codes today. However, make sure that the credentials you have entered are correct.
The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Sunday, 4 June 2023, will remain active for a few hours. You can log in to your registered account on the redemption website - reward.ff.garena.com to check the active codes list. This online multiplayer battle royale game is famous all over the world because of its unique features and rules.
Anybody can create an account on the Free Fire MAX website to claim the active codes for the day. Players should remember that they have twelve hours to claim the codes.
Let's take a look at the active Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Sunday, 4 June 2023, here:
FF11NJN5YS3E
Y6ACLK7KUD1N
W0JJAFV3TU5E
YXY3EGTLHGJX
FF10GCGXRNHY
SARG886AV5GR
FF1164XNJZ2V
FF119MB3PFA5
FF11DAKX4WHV
WLSGJXS5KFYR
FF11WFNPP956
ZYPPXWRWIAHD
FF10617KGUF9
MCPTFNXZF4TA
Here are the easy and simple steps you must follow to claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Sunday, 4 June 2023:
Go to the redemption site - reward.ff.garena.com.
Tap on the redemption option and enter your registered social media credentials. You can use your Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, or any other details to log in.
Copy any one of the codes from the list for today and paste it into the text box.
Verify the codes and click on submit.
Click on OK to finish the redemption for today.
Go to your in-game mail to find the free rewards, weapons, and other items.
