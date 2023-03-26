Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes: How to Win Diamonds & Gifts on 26 March 2023

Know how to claim the Garena Free Fire MAX active redeem codes from the redemption website.
The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Sunday, 26 March 2023, are updated at midnight. Registered players have to log in to their accounts on the redemption website - reward.ff.garena.com to claim the redeem codes and win free in-game items. For those who do not know, Garena Free Fire MAX is an adventure-driven multiplayer battle royale game that allows registered players to enjoy various benefits. People with free accounts do not have access to any codes or freebies.
The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Sunday, 26 March, will be active for a short period so you should claim them soon from reward.ff.garena.com. You can use the free weapons and rewards to fight against your enemies in the multiplayer battle royale game. All players are advised to register themselves on the official website if they haven't already.
The original version of the game, Garena Free Fire MAX is banned in India so players cannot download it. Indian gamers have access to Free Fire MAX only.
The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes list for today, Sunday, 26 March, is stated here for those who want to know:
U8S47JGJH5MG
FFIC33NTEUKA
FFCMCPSJ99S3
FFCMCPSUYUY7E
MCPW3D28VZD6
EYH2W3XK8UPG
UVX9PYZV54AC
BR43FMAPYEZZ
VNY3MQWNKEGU
ZZATXB24QES8
FFCMCPSEN5MX
HNC95435FAGJ
6KWMFJVMQQYG
MCPW3D28VZD6
NPYFATT3HGSQ
FFCMCPSGC9XZ
MCPW2D2WKWF2
ZZZ76NT3PDSH
XZJZE25WEFJJ
V427K98RUCHZ
MCPW2D1U3XA3
Let's read the steps to claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Sunday, online:
Go to the site - reward.ff.garena.com.
Click on the redemption link and enter your registered social media details.
Paste one of the redeem codes from the list for today to win rewards and free in-game items.
Click on submit once you are done.
Check your in-game mail to find the rewards.
