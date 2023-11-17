Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 17 November 2023: Win Rewards and Gifts

Registered players can start claiming the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Friday, 17 November 2023, from the official redemption website. You have to key in your login credentials on the redemption site, reward.ff.garena.com and claim any one of the active codes if you want to collect freebies. Only registered players can use the redemption codes so make sure to create your account. New players should also go through the rules of the battle royale game.

Garena Free Fire MAX was developed by 111 Dots Studio and it is a favourite of millions of players across the globe. You can only claim them from the official website, reward.ff.garena.com after the list is updated by the developer of the game. Free Fire MAX players patiently wait for the codes list to get updated online.