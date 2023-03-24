Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 24 March 2023: Claim Rewards and Diamonds

You can claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Friday from the redemption website.
(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)
The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Friday, 24 March 2023, are available on reward.ff.garena.com. Before claiming the codes for Friday, players must be thorough with the rules of the multiplayer battle royale game. For those who are new to the game, Garena Free Fire MAX is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire but both versions share the same server. You can use your old login details to claim the codes for Friday and win rewards.
The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Friday, 24 March, will help you win different cool freebies and items that you can use during your turn in the battle royale game. The updated codes list is available on the official redemption website – reward.ff.garena.com. You can also read about the rules of the redemption codes and their advantages.
The redeem codes are a unique mix of alphabets and numbers. They consist of 12 digits that have capital letters and numbers. You have to be extremely careful while using the codes if you want the redemption process to be successful.
The Garena Free Fire MAX updated redeem codes list for Friday, 24 March, is stated here for the readers:
X99T-K56X-DJ4X
EYH2-W3XK-8UPG
UVX9-PYZV-54AC
BR43-FMAP-YEZZ
NPYF-ATT3-HGSQ
FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ
XFW4-Z6Q8-82WY
WD2A-TK3Z-EA55
4TPQ-RDQJ-HVP4
C23Q-2AGP-9PHP
FFMC-LJES-SCR7
FFPL-FMSJ-DKEL
F2AY-SAH5-CCQH
5FBK-P6U2-A6VD
Players should follow the below-mentioned steps in the correct order to claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Friday, 24 March 2023:
Visit the redemption website of the Free Fire MAX game – reward.ff.garena.com
You have to log in to your registered account by entering your Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID details correctly
Copy any one of the codes mentioned above and paste it into the redemption box
Click on Confirm to go to the next step
Tap on OK once you are done
The rewards, weapons, diamonds, and other items will reach your in-game mail section
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)