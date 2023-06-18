Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today: How to Win Rewards on 18 June 2023

Check the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Sunday, 18 June, here.
(Photo Credit: ff.garena.com)
The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Sunday, 18 June 2023, are updated on the redemption site – reward.ff.garena.com – for registered players. You can claim the active codes for today to win different items that you can use during your turn in the adventure-driven game. The multiplayer adventure-driven battle royale game is a hit among players in India who can enjoy different benefits and rewards. You must keep your registration details handy while claiming the codes today.
The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Sunday, 18 June, are available only on the redemption website – reward.ff.garena.com. You must claim the active codes as soon as possible otherwise they will expire. All players are requested to create their own registered accounts if they want to enjoy the different exclusive benefits and features on Sunday.
The redeem codes are a mix of alphabets and numbers so you must enter them carefully into the redemption box. Make sure to verify the codes before you submit them today.
Let's take a proper look at the active Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Sunday, 18 June 2023, here:
FFJTYRYAT5QREDS2
FX3C4VRBHTGUVYH
FGBVNJKIEKJ5N6M
FKLOPKMNKLOP0OK
F7MKOU9IUJHGBYA
F6TRFQD2DR5EDSX
FSARQ41ERF2GTWYY
FFS65C4RTHYUIFY6
FTGDBENJ3K4I5TUY
FGHBFNU7YTGEFV4
FBNJ5RKITGUVYTGF
FVBDNEKRO5IUHJG
FNMFKIU7Y65QRE2
FD3EVRBFJU76YC5
FRXFDSCVEYG7HJT
FFYTY7UJT767UY6T
Here is the step-by-step process you should follow to claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Sunday, 18 June 2023:
Step 1: Go to the website – reward.ff.garena.com.
Step 2: Click on the redemption link and provide your social media details to access the active codes.
Step 3: Copy and paste any one of the codes into the text box. Check whether the code is active.
Step 4: Tap on 'Confirm' to continue and go to the next step.
Step 5: Click on 'OK' to complete the redemption today.
Step 6: Go to your in-game mail section and check the free in-game items within the next twenty-four hours.
