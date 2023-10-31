Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, 31 October: How To Claim and Win Gifts

advertisement
Registered players should note that the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Tuesday, 31 October 2023, can be claimed from the official redemption website - reward.ff.garena.com. For those who are new or do not know much about the online multiplayer battle royale game, Garena Free Fire MAX is an upgraded version of the original Free Fire game that was quite popular in India and was developed by 111 Dots Studio. The codes are updated every day at midnight.
The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Tuesday, 31 October, are updated after the existing ones expired. You cannot use expired codes to claim any free gifts, rewards, weapons and other items so make sure the code you have entered can be used today. Check out the complete list on the official website - reward.ff.garena.com before claiming.
The MAX version provides players with better graphics and gameplay so more people are interested in downloading it in India. You must have a registered account if you want to use the codes updated by the developer of the game.
Let's take a look at the complete list of the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Tuesday, 31 October, here:
YXY3EGTLHGJX
FF1164XNJZ2V
MCPTFNXZF4TA
X99TK56XDJ4X
FF10GCGXRNHY
FF11WFNPP956
ZRJAPH294KV5
FF11DAKX4WHV
FF10617KGUF9
Here is the easy process you should know to claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Tuesday, 31 October 2023, online:
Go to reward.ff.garena.com to start the claiming process.
Enter your registered social media details in the given space and tap on submit.
Now, paste any one of the active codes from the list for today into the box.
Click on OK to complete the redemption.
Check your in-game mail within the next few hours for the rewards, gifts, and free diamonds today.
