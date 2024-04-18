Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today, 18 April 2024: Win In-Game Items

Check the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes list for 18 April 2024 here.
Registered players are requested to stay alert and collect the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Thursday, 18 April 2024, from reward.ff.garena.com. A new set of codes is updated online for those who want to collect in-game items. Check all the codes carefully and claim any one of them. You can collect in-game items every day after using the active codes. This is an exclusive benefit for registered Free Fire MAX players across the world.
The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Thursday, 18 April, will be active for a couple of hours so you should claim them as soon as possible. They are available to a limited number of players and for a certain period. The rules of the MAX codes are stated on reward.ff.garena.com for new players claiming them for the first time.
The MAX redeem codes can be claimed by five hundred players on a first-come-first-serve basis. They are a mix of alphabets and numbers that make all the codes unique.
One should note that the MAX version gained popularity in India in the absence of PUBG mobile and the original Garena Free Fire game. The government banned the original version in India earlier.
Let's take a look at the updated Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Thursday, 18 April 2024, here:
FT6X7K3L8OS1F9ZN
FU6L2D8I7J9R4E0Y
P2QWS3ED5R4FTG6Y
L2KJ7H6G5FD4S3AW
U2I3O4P5L6K7J8H9
FV1P9C4J7H5F3SBM
FQ8K2M3G7L4X1Y6E
FB1Z6U8N9A7O5TRS
FF4W2Q7D1E6Y8BNX
Z2X3C4V5B6N7M8L9
Here are the simple steps you must follow to claim the Garena Free Fire MAX active redeem codes for Thursday, 18 April:
Access the active codes on the website - reward.ff.garena.com.
Click on the redemption link and enter the social media details.
Copy and paste one of the codes into the text box.
Verify the code and click on Submit. Press 'OK' to finish the redemption.
Check the confirmation mail to see if the redemption was successful.
Go to your mail section for the collected items and use them during your turn.
