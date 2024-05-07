Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today, 7 May 2024: Win Freebies & Diamonds

Registered players must get ready to claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Tuesday, 7 May 2024. One should note that the new set of codes was activated at midnight on the official redemption website - reward.ff.garena.com. Players with registered Free Fire MAX accounts can log in and claim any one of the codes to collect exclusive in-game items. Everyone should check the rules of the game before playing it to avoid problems later on.

The active Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Tuesday, 7 May, can be claimed only from the official redemption website - reward.ff.garena.com. Registered players must claim any one of the codes as soon as possible. As per the rules set by the developer of the game, 111 Dots Studio, they are provided on a first-come-first-serve basis to everyone.