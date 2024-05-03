Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 3 May 2024: Win Free Weapons & Gifts

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 3 May 2024: Win Free Weapons & Gifts

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Friday, 3 May 2024 are listed below. Win different free rewards.
Shivangani Singh
Tech News
Published:

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes list for 2 May 2024

|

(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes list for 2 May 2024</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for 3 May 2024: The battle royale game Garena Free Fire was banned in India in 2022 but Garena Free Fire Max is a redesigned version of the original game. Since its release, Garena Free Fire MAX has captured the attention of thousands of Indian users through its captivating graphics and intense action.

111 Dot Studios, the developer of Garena Free Fire MAX game in India releases a list of free active redemption codes daily at reward.ff.garena.com. These codes can allow the gamers to access plethora of premium in-game items, such as character skins, diamonds, pets, skins, gold, diamond, and more, all without having to pay any extra charges.

Garena Free Fire MAX codes are 12 digit alphanumeric codes consisting of different letters and numbers. Each code has an expiry limit of 12-18 hours, after which it becomes inactive.

Also ReadShillong Teer Result Today on 30 April 2024: Find Round 1 and 2 Winning Numbers

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today

Here is the list of Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Friday, 3 May 2024.

A5B1C9D3F6K2L4

M7N5O1P4Q8R2S6

T9U3V7X5Y1Z4W2

G6H8I2J4K3L9M1

N3O7P5Q2R6S8T4

B1C9D4E7F2G5H8

U3V8W2X5Y7Z4A6

I2J5K8L1M3N9O4

P7Q2R5S9T6U3V8

E1F6G4H9I3J7K2

W5X2Y8Z6A3B1C7

L4M9N6O3P1Q7R5

S2T8U5V1W4X6Y9

D7E3F1G5H2I8J4

Z6A9B3C7D2E8F5

K1L4M7N2O5P3Q8

T6U9V2W8X4Y7Z1

H5I2J8K3L6M4N9

111 Dot Studios has established certain guidelines for Garena Free Fire MAX codes, according to which only first 500 registered users can access the free codes daily.

Also ReadKerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 413 Result Today: Prize Money on 30 April 2024
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

How To Claim Garena Free Fire MAX Codes?

Follow below steps to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes on Friday, 3 May 2024.

  • Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.

  • A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.

  • Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.

  • Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.

  • Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.

Also ReadWordle 1047 Answer for Today, 1 May 2024: Hints, Clues, and Word of the Day Here

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT