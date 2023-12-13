Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 13 December 2023: Win Rewards and Gifts

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes list for 13 December is here.
(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)
Registered players can start claiming the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Wednesday, 13 December 2023, from the official redemption website. You have to key in your login credentials on the redemption site, reward.ff.garena.com and claim any one of the active codes if you want to collect freebies. Only registered players can use the redemption codes so make sure to create your account. New players should also go through the rules of the battle royale game.
Garena Free Fire MAX was developed by 111 Dots Studio and it is a favourite of millions of players across the globe. You can only claim them from the official website, reward.ff.garena.com after the list is updated by the developer of the game. Free Fire MAX players patiently wait for the codes list to get updated online.
The online multiplayer battle royale game became popular in India when the Government banned PUBG mobile. You can also try playing the game today if you never played it earlier. The rules are simple and claiming the codes is also easy.
The redeem codes list is updated when the old ones expire. They usually remain active for twelve hours and the first five hundred players to claim them can enjoy the benefits. You need to be quick in claiming the active codes.
FKY89OLKJFH56GRG
FUTYJT5I78OI78F2
FUKTY7UJIE56RYHI
FBVFTYJHR67UY4IT
FYHJTY7UKJT678U4
FDYGTH6R567UE56K
FYH6JY8UKY7JYGFH
F6U7ITKJGYUJF6YU
FVYHFT6HYJT67LYP
F6T78KJHGSERFF87
FRJNTR67UH675Y4E
FKJIT67UWEYHT4H4
FGJUHMFT7UJTFYHS
FOGFUYJN67UR6OBI
FV7CYTGDRTUNMJEK
FYHR6YGJHNYYJ7TC
F6Y6FHRTJ67YHR57
FDYHR6Y7SUR674U3
Here is the process you must follow to claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Wednesday, 13 December:
Visit reward.ff.garena.com to find the codes for today.
Click on the redemption link on the homepage and enter your social media credentials.
Once the redemption box displays on your screen, copy and paste any one of the codes into the text box.
Click on OK to finish the redemption for today and the process will be over.
Go to your in-game mail section for the collected freebies, rewards, and weapons today. Use them whenever you want to defeat your enemies.
