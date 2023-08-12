Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For 12 August 2023: Claim Codes & Win Freebies

Check the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes list for Saturday, 12 August 2023 here.
(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)
We are back with another set of Garena Free Fire Max redeem Codes for today,12 August 2023. Only registered players can claim the Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes on the official redemption website. The codes are updated every day at midnight for the players so they can claim them in the morning and win free rewards.
The players will have to visit the official website at reward.ff.garena.com to claim the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes if they wish to win gifts and freebies.
The Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for Saturday, 12 August 2023 will remain active for twenty-four hours only. New codes will be updated on the redemption website the next day after these expire. It is important to note that expired codes will be of no use to win weapons and gifts in the multiplayer Free Fire game.
The Government of India has banned the original version of Garena Free Fire in the country. Players in the country can download the new and advanced version known as Garena Free Fire MAX, an upgraded version.
The redeem codes are the same for both versions. Players only need to log in to their registered Free Fire account to use the daily redeem codes.
FF9MJ31CXKRG
FFICJGW9NKYT
FFCO8BS5JW2D
FFAC2YXE6RF2
FFICJGW9NKYT
XUW3FNK7AV8N
FF11NJN5YS3E
FF11WFNPP956
MQJWNBVHYAQM
8F3QZKNTLWBZ
J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
W4GPFVK2MR2C
WCMERVCMUSZ9
MSJX8VM25B95
RRQ3SSJTN9UK
FF7MUY4ME6S
SARG886AV5GR
FF1164XNJZ2V
FFICDCTSL5FT
PACJJTUA29UU
FFBCLQ6S7W25
TJ57OSSDN5AP
FFPLUED93XRT
R9UVPEYJOXZX
TFF9VNU6UD9J
HAYATOAVU76V
RRQ3SSJTN9UK
Visit the official website at reward.ff.garena.com.
You will to enter your registered social media credentials to log in to your account
Then, carefully copy and paste the redeem codes one by one on the text box to claim it.
Submit to confirm the code.
Click on the pop-up option- OK.
The rewards for 12 August will be mailed to you within the next few hours
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)