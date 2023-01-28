Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes, 28 January: How to Claim; Win Rewards & Gifts

Are you excited to claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Saturday, 28 January 2023? For those who do not know, the redemption codes for Saturday are already updated on the redemption website - reward.ff.garena.com. Players are requested to claim any one of the codes from the list soon if they want to win rewards and gifts. Only registered Free Fire MAX players can claim the redeem codes to win rewards, gifts, characters, and weapons.

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes today, Saturday, 28 January 2023, will remain active for one whole day. However, as per the official rules, only the first five hundred players can claim the codes from the redemption website - reward.ff.garena.com. The Free Fire MAX redeem codes have made the battle royale game popular all over the world among players.