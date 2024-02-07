Garena Free Fire Max Codes Today: Claim Codes & Win Rewards On 7 February 2024

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 7 February 2024: The list of Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for Wednesday is now available on the official website, reward.ff.garena.com. Garena FF codes comprise 12-character, alphanumeric redemption codes with capital letters and numbers. These codes can be utilized to get free rewards including skins for characters, weapons, and other items.

After Garena Free Fire was banned by the Indian government, the multiplayer battle royale game Garena Free Fire Max gained popularity in the country. Each Garena Free Fire MAX code can be used only once. Invalid or expired codes can not be redeemed to claim freebies. There is an expiry limit of 12 to 18 hours for all the Garena Free Fire MAX codes.