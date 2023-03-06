Free Fire OB39 Advance Server APK: Release Date, Activation Code & Registration

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Free Fire OB39 Advance Server APK: Release Date, Activation Code & Registration

Garena Free Fire OB39 Advance Server APK: Here are the steps to register and download.
Saima Andrabi
Tech News
Published:

Free Fire OB39 Advance Server APK: Check out the release date, time, registration, activation codes, and more.

(Photo: Garena)

Free Fire OB39 Max Advance Server APK Release Date, Activation Codes, and Registration: The Garena Free Fire is almost set to release its second update of the year anytime soon.

The Free Fire Max OB39 Advance Server is a client-server that will allow the users to test many advanced upcoming features of the game. However, this new update of Garena Free Fire game would be available to only selected gamers.

Also, the Garena Free Fire OB39 Advance Server APK update would be currently available to only Android users. The iOS users would have to wait for a future update.

Let us read everything about the upcoming OB39 Advance Server including the release date, registration, downloading steps, and more.

Garena Free Fire OB39 Advance Server APK: Release Date

The Garena Free Fire OB39 Advance Server APK would be released on 10 March 2023. The gamers must have an activation code to access the content.

Garena Free Fire OB39 Advance Server APK: Close Date

The Garena Free Fire OB39 Advance Server APK would be closed on 16 March 2023.

Steps To Register and Download the Free Fire OB39 Advance Server APK

All the gamers must visit the official website of Garena Free Fire to register for the Free Fire OB39 Advance Server APK. Once the registration is complete, follow the below steps to download the server.

  • Visit the official website, ff-advance.ff.garena.com

  • Complete the registration by choosing Gmail or Facebook account options.

  • Once the account is verified, users would be redirected to the next phase.

  • Fill all the required details like email ID, and more.

  • Hit on 'Join Now' option to complete the registration process.

  • Users will be directed to the website from where they would be able to download the Free Fire OB39 Advance Server APK.

  • Once the server is downloaded, use the activation codes to get an access to the unreleased content.

