Free Fire OB39 Advance Server APK: Release Date, Activation Code & Registration

Free Fire OB39 Max Advance Server APK Release Date, Activation Codes, and Registration: The Garena Free Fire is almost set to release its second update of the year anytime soon.

The Free Fire Max OB39 Advance Server is a client-server that will allow the users to test many advanced upcoming features of the game. However, this new update of Garena Free Fire game would be available to only selected gamers.

Also, the Garena Free Fire OB39 Advance Server APK update would be currently available to only Android users. The iOS users would have to wait for a future update.

Let us read everything about the upcoming OB39 Advance Server including the release date, registration, downloading steps, and more.