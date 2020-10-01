Now You Can Chat On Facebook Messenger Using Instagram

Tech News

Facebook has merged its Messenger with Instagram to form a cross-app chat platform bringing some of the best Messenger features to the popular photo and video sharing platform.



Messages and calls from friends and family who are using Instagram will stay but people using the Messenger app can now reach you on Instagram without you having to download a separate app for it.



Not only that, Facebook is also adding more than 10 new features like selfie stickers and Vanish Mode (where messages disappear after a certain period of time).

The social network is looking to roll these features out only in select countries around the world and will be expanded globally soon. People on Instagram can decide whether to update immediately to this new experience. Other features coming soon to the new Messenger experience on Instagram are 'Communicate Across Apps,' 'Watch Together,' 'Forwarding,' 'Replies,' 'Animated Message Effects,' 'Message Controls' and 'Enhanced Reporting and Blocking Updates'.

The company said that with this new update, you'll have the choice and controls to manage your privacy, including whether message requests go to your Chats list, your Message Requests folder, or whether you receive them at all. Zuckerberg last year detailed his vision for cross-app messaging across its family of apps, including end-to-end encrypted WhatsApp, that raised eyeballs globally. (With inputs from IANS.)