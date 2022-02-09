Facebook, Instagram Block Handles of Indian Army's Chinar Corps

The Facebook and Instagram handles of Indian Army's Chinar Corps have been blocked for over a week now, news agency PTI reported on Tuesday, 8 February, citing officials.

The accounts were reportedly taken down on 28 January. A senior official told the news agency that the matter had been intimated to Facebook authorities, but that no response was received so far.

The Chinar Corps is based in Srinagar and is responsible for military operations in the Kashmir valley. Information related to anti-terror operations, outreach, and other activities of the corps is posted on their social media handles.