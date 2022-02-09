Facebook, Instagram Block Handles of Indian Army's Chinar Corps

The Facebook and Instagram handles of Indian Army's Chinar Corps have been blocked for over a week now, news agency PTI reported on Tuesday, 8 February, citing officials.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ChinarCorps)
The Facebook and Instagram handles of Indian Army's Chinar Corps have been blocked for over a week now, news agency PTI reported on Tuesday, 8 February, citing officials.
The accounts were reportedly taken down on 28 January. A senior official told the news agency that the matter had been intimated to Facebook authorities, but that no response was received so far.
The Chinar Corps is based in Srinagar and is responsible for military operations in the Kashmir valley. Information related to anti-terror operations, outreach, and other activities of the corps is posted on their social media handles.
“A link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed,” read the messages upon an attempt to open the Instagram and Facebook pages of the Chinar Corps.
Both Facebook and Instagram are owned by Meta, and conventionally block pages if a handle does not follow the platform's policy or is reported by other users.
Meanwhile, seven Indian Army personnel, who were struck by an avalanche that hit Arunachal Pradesh's Kameng Sector on Sunday, 6 February, were declared dead on Tuesday, 8 February, after their bodies were recovered from the accident site.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, and others have mourned the demise of the army officers.
(With inputs from PTI.)