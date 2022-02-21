Donald Trump’s Truth Social App Launch Delayed Until March: Report

Truth Social is Trump's second attempt at a new platform. In May last year, he launched a blog that was shut down in less than a month.

The new app is being made by the Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), Trump's media company helmed by former US Representative Devin Nunes.

However, the Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that intends to take TMTG public, which may also be a reason for the delay, the report said.

Trump has also made the first post on the Truth Social app. His son, Donald Trump Jr on Tuesday, shared a screenshot of the former President's first post on the social media platform.