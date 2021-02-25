Audio Chat App Clubhouse Hires Android Developer

The swiftly growing audio chatting application Clubhouse has hired an Android software developer, suggesting that the start-up has begun work on the Android version of the popular app.

Mopewa Ogundipe, who describes herself as an “Android developer since the Gingerbread days,” tweeted on Monday, “Today was my first day at @joinClubhouse. If you know me, you probably know I have *opinions* about iOS only apps so I’m very excited to be joining the team to bring the party to Android.”

Launched in March 2020, the social media app has rapidly become one of the most popular consumer apps from Silicon Valley. The app enables its users to gather in audio-only rooms online, where they can discuss topics ranging from emerging tech, to pop culture or listen to influential speakers.

So far, the app has been available to iPhone users only. Despite the exclusivity, Clubhouse has reached more than 10 million weekly active users, Co-founders Paul Davison and Rohan Seth announced on Sunday, according to CNBC. On January 24, 2021, the app only had 2 million users.