ASCI Issues Final Guidelines for Influencers Promoting Brands

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) on Thursday, 27 May, issued final guidelines for influencer advertising on digital media.

The draft guidelines initially were issued in February and after taking feedback from all stakeholders – advertisers, agencies, influencers and consumers – was sought.

The guidelines will be applicable to commercial messages or advertisements published on or after June 14, 2021. The guidelines make it mandatory for influencers to label the promotional content they post.

Manisha Kapoor, Secretary-General, ASCI, said “ As part of ASCI’s increasing focus on digital content, we will continue to deploy advanced technology solutions to keep track of advertisements that violate the ASCI code."