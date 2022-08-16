‘There Will Be Blood on the Streets’: Google, Apple Warn Employees of Lay-Offs

After Google reportedly recorded weaker-than-expected earnings in its second consecutive quarter, executives of the tech giant reportedly warned employees of possible lay-offs if the end quarter results did not look good.

According to a screenshot viewed by Insider, Google Cloud sales leadership threatened its employees, saying there will be an “overall examination of sales productivity and productivity in general” and that if next quarter’s results “don’t look up, there will be blood on the streets.”

This also comes after the company in July announced a two-week hiring freeze, which has shown no signs of resumption.