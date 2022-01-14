Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 Begins From 17 Jan

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Festival, Flipkart Big Saving Days sale 2022: Check offers and discounts here
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
E-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart have announced the dates of their Republic Day sale with various offers.
Amazon's Great Republic Day will be a four-day long sale, which will commence from Monday, 17 January, and will go on till 20 January 2022. On the other hand, Flipkart Republic Day sale will also begin from 17 January and will end on 22 January 2022.
Amazon's sale include discounts on products like smartphones, TVs, electronics, and other appliances, along with multiple offers like instant bank discounts and no-cost EMI options. The e-commerce giant has launched a support page of Great Republic Day sale on its website. Interested customers can visit the website for all offers and discounts.
Amazon will also offer up to 10 percent off on SBI cards or EMI transactions in the sale. Similarly, no-cost EMI will be available on Bajaj Finserv, Amazon Pay, ICICI Credit card, Amazon Pay Later and select debit and credit cards.
Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale 2022 is offering up to 80 percent discount on various items. Support page of the same is also up on Flipkart's website. It includes many products ranging from smartphones, furniture, electronic items, and clothing. Customers who have ICICI bank cards or want to avail ICICI EMI transaction, will also get an instant discount of 10 percent discount on select shopping.
According to the sale page, there is up to 80 percent off on electronic items, up to 70 percent off on headphones and speakers, up to 40 percent off on laptops and desktops and up to 70 percent off on mobile accessories. It also mentions up to 80 percent discount on furniture and mattresses.
For more details about Republic Day sale, customers are advised to check the official website of Amazon and Flipkart.
