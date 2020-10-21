Amazon Allows Employees To Work From Home Through June 2021

Amazon will let corporate employees work from home through June 2021 as the company looks to clamp down on the spread of COVID-19 which has lately shot up in the US. “We continue to prioritise the health of our employees and follow local government guidance," an Amazon spokesperson said in an email. “Employees who work in a role that can effectively be done from home are welcome to do so until 30 June 2021." In an earlier statement, the Seattle-based company had told employees that they could work from home until early 2021.

The announcement comes less than three weeks after the retail giant announced that more than 19,000 of its frontline workers contracted the virus this year. There is still a lot of uncertainty around the re-opening of schools and offices which has also led to abrupt closures around the US.

Another US tech giant Google also announced several months ago that it would let its employees continue to work from home until July 2021. Following suit, other tech biggies like Facebook and Twitter told their employees that they can move to remote work permanently if they choose to.

“Amazon has invested significant funds and resources to keep those who choose to come to the office safe through physical distancing, deep cleaning, temperature checks, and by providing face coverings and hand sanitiser.” Amazon spokesperson

A majority of the blue-collar warehouse employees at Amazon continued working at the company’s facilities around the country which has prompted safety concerns for the world’s largest retail brand.