Alternatives for Ali Express, CamCard and Other Banned Apps

The Indian government, on Tuesday, 24 November, released a press statement blocking 43 more Chinese mobile apps under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, including Alibaba services, citing threat to national security. The government’s press release said, “Action taken based on inputs regarding these apps for engaging in activities prejudicial to India's sovereignty, integrity, defence, security and public order.”

The Indian government has, so far, banned more than 220 Chinese apps, including TikTok, WeChat and PubG. The ban on these apps came amid tensions with China in the Ladakh region. Among the popular apps that were banned include AliExpress, Snack Video, CamCard (business card reader) and WeTV. Here’s a look at the substitutes for thee popular apps which are available on Android and iOS that you can use in the absence of the banned apps.

AliExpress

As a dropshipping app, AliExpress is different in its model from an Amazon or Flipkart. While these apps maintain their own warehousing, logistics and in-house products, dropshipping apps like AliExpress pick the orders from retailers’ warehouses and gets it to their customers.

Substitutes: Banngood, Baapstore, TradeIndia, TaoBao.

Snack Video

Snack Video is a social network (similar to TikTok) that lets you create and watch a bunch of short videos that you can share with other users. It’s similar to other short video apps in its format and design and lets users infinitely scroll. There are a lot of option for users now with dozens of apps flooding the market since TikTok’s ban.

Substitutes: JOSH, MX TakaTak, Roposo, Chingari.

Cam Card (Business Card Reader)

You may not be collecting as many business cards nowadays, but you still need a way to capture and share contact info. CamCard gives users options for managing contact tasks, appointments, and activities. So it's not just a scanner, but also a contact manager.

Substitutes: Evernote, BizConnect, Sansan, ABBYY.

WeTV (for K-Dramas)

Korean dramas and shows have had a steady presence in India and have only grown over time and boast of a growing loyal fanbase. With WeTV now banned, many users have lost a go-to app for their dose of K-content. Here are a few other options.

Substitutes: Viki, Drama Fever, Viu apps