Airtel Appears To Be Blocking Words Like 'Discord', 'TikTok' on SMS: Report

Telecom operator Airtel appeared to be blocking both incoming and outgoing messages containing the words TikTok, Discord, and Shareit. according to a MediaNama report.

After being approached by Dhruv Anandh, an Airtel user who noticed that messages containing the word Discord and TikTok would fail to send, the publication ran a test on Wednesday, 9 March, by sending messages like “check this video out on TikTok” or “let’s chat on Discord”.