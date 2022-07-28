1,122 Twitter URLs Blocked on IT Ministry's Directions This Year: Govt to LS

The number of Twitter URLs blocked on the IT Ministry's directions stood at 1,122 in the current year up to June, Parliament was informed on Wednesday, 27 July.

In line with the objective of ensuring open, safe, trusted and accountable internet for all users, the IT Ministry issued directions "to Twitter to block URLs, including accounts under the provision of section 69A of the IT Act, 2000," Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

The minister gave a year-wise break up of Twitter URLs blocked by the IT Ministry, which pegged the number for 2022 (till June) at 1,122.