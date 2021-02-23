Tata Safari Launched in India at Rs 14.69 Lakh

New Tata Safari 2021 is finally available for sale in India. The company unveiled it on 26 January 2021, and bookings for the same started on 4 February. The new flagship is available in the price bracket of Rs14.69 lakh - 21.45 lakh (ex-showroom price Delhi).
Manual Variants :
Automatic Variants :
The new Tata Safari comes with a capability of OMEGARC, an architecture derived from the renowned D8 platform from Land Rover. It will be available in two seating configurations - 6- and 7-seater.
Safari uses a Kryotec 2.0 Turbocharged Diesel Engine which produces 170 PS Power & 350 Nm Torque. It is available is six-speed Automatic and Manual transmission.
Some other features of the upcoming SUV include JBL audio system, a floating Island Touch Screen Infotainment System with 8.8″ High Resolution Display and smartphone connectivity, wireless charging, 360-degree camera, rear AC vent, EBD with ABS, and cruise control.
