Top SUVs Under Rs 10 lakh Launching in India in 2021

Mahindra eKUV100 is an electric vehicle. It is an electric variant of KUV 100 mini-SUV. One of the new features of this car is that it allows you to set the temperature of the air conditioning before you get into the car.

This new car will compete with Hyundai Santro, Hyundai i10 and Datsun GO Plus.

It is expected to launch in February 2021. Expected price – Rs 8.25 lakh.