Facing Trouble While Using Microsoft Teams? Here’s Why

US tech giant Microsoft is investigating the worldwide outage of Microsoft Teams after a recent change in its authentication systems took Microsoft 365 services down on Monday,15 March.
According to The Verge, this outage which affected millions of people who tried to login to their Teams account to communicate with their teachers, workers or fellow students.
More than 115 million people now use Microsoft Teams app everyday, including students and businesses who have been impacted by the outage.
Microsoft 365 confirmed and acknowledged the outage on Twitter on Monday.
The tech giant identified an issue in its authentication systems which affected its global users. As soon as the company identified the issue it said that the issue will be fixed in the next 15 minutes.
However, rolling back the changes took several hours due to which millions of users continued to be affected. “The process to roll back the change is taking longer than expected. We'll provide an ETA as soon as one becomes available,” said Microsoft in a statement.
This was the first ever major Teams outage since September 2021 where the company also blamed its previous outage on a configuration change.
Microsoft fixed this issue after working for couple of hours. “We are currently rolling out a mitigation worldwide. Customers should begin seeing recovery at this time, and we anticipate full remediation within 60 minutes,” the company said in a tweet.
However, the company informed that Intune and Microsoft Managed Desktop are currently still being fixed as of Tuesday.
