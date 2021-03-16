Facing Trouble While Using Microsoft Teams? Here’s Why

US tech giant Microsoft is investigating the worldwide outage of Microsoft Teams after a recent change in its authentication systems took Microsoft 365 services down on Monday,15 March.

According to The Verge, this outage which affected millions of people who tried to login to their Teams account to communicate with their teachers, workers or fellow students.

More than 115 million people now use Microsoft Teams app everyday, including students and businesses who have been impacted by the outage.

Microsoft 365 confirmed and acknowledged the outage on Twitter on Monday.