Scanning QR Codes in Restaurants: Why A Meal May Cost You Your Privacy

If you’ve been to a restaurant amid the coronavirus pandemic, you may have been asked to use a QR code to access a digital menu.

Quick Response (QR) codes are barcodes that can be scanned by smartphone cameras to direct consumers to a website. When accessed, the code enables you to browse the menu, order a meal, or make a payment.

The use of QR codes in restaurants and bars have become popular because of the COVID-19 safety protocols. Restaurants had to either use QR codes or disinfect menus between each use which could have only led to excessive work for restaurant employees.

But, taking advantage of the rise of touchless services during the pandemic, cyber criminals have found a new way to infect mobile devices using QR codes.