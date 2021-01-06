Samsung To Introduce New Screen Tech on 6 Jan Event: Check Details

The South Korean electronic giant is all set to introduce its new technologies and innovations that they have been working on for a while now. According to the event invite, we can expect latest products, technologies and vision for the future of display.

The invite also said that the event is going to be about “new vision for screens”. So Samsung might introduce its new lineup of Micro LED TVs. No specific details have been provided by the company but viewers can expect many more additions to the product lines like television, new laptop and display monitors, etc.