Samsung Launches Next-Gen Neo 4K, 8K TVs with Mini-LED Technology

During its virtual first-look event of CES 2021, South Korean tech giant Samsung on Wednesday, 6 January unveiled a new range of next generation TVs named Neo QLED, which are designed to boost brightness, widen angles and reduce image smearing.
Samsung claims that the Neo QLED TVs has better control of lighting which means better brightness, shadow details, and less blooming around all sorts of bright and dark visuals on the screen.
This technology had originally come out in 2018, however, Samsung has revised this technology with Quantum Matrix Technology and Neoquantum processor, and thus added the name ‘neo’ to it.
For gamers out there, Neo QLED TV gives you the option to play on an ultrawide 32:9 ratio. Options of switching aspect ratios, checking input lag, and connecting a headset have also been made available.
Mini-LED works similar to any other standard LED but the only difference is that it is much smaller in size which means that several thousand LEDs can be placed on the backlight panel which gives greater contrast, and improved black levels to the viewers.
This technology also scales from small to huge panel sizes without disturbing the quality and offers the best of both worlds. These TVs are more expensive than standard LEDs but is expected to be more affordable over the coming years.
Embarking on a journey of “Going Green”, Samsung also introduced a solar-powered remote control which has the ability to recharge itself through panels placed on the back of the remote.
Samsung claims that a full battery once charged can work for upto two years which will help prevent waste from a projected 99 million AAA batteries over seven years. The remote is made of 28 percent recycled polethylene terephalate (PET) plastic, with a black metal finish.
Apart from the stunning display features, Samsung promises assurance of health as the TV ‘transforms the home’ into a personal gym space, and has a smart trainer feature that analyses your performance in real time and elevates the home workout experience.
Considering the work from home situation, Samsung has specified the option of connecting PC to TV, wherein you can easily connect mouse, and keyboard as well.
