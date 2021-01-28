Samsung Galaxy M02 to Launch on 2 Feb: Price, Features

South Korean tech giant Samsung is set to launch another affordable smartphone billed as Galaxy M02 on 2 February 2020. This budget smartphone will be an expansion of Galaxy M series.
Amazon released some details about the smartphone. As per the information it will be priced under Rs 7,000.
Earlier this month, Samsung launched its new budget smartphone 'Galaxy M02s' in the India market. After Galaxy M02s, this would be Samsung's second smartphone launched below Rs 10,000 this year.
Galaxy M02s also comes with a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display for immersive viewing, content streaming, video calls and attending online courses. The device comes with 5000mAh battery along with 15W fast charging support, IANS reported.
Samsung's Galaxy M portfolio did extremely well in India, helping the company rise to top ranking in the third quarter last year.
Designed for young millennial and Gen Z consumers, the ‘M' series was launched in Q1 2019, and instantly became a hit in the country.
Samsung sold 15 million ‘M' series smartphones in India in 2020, with a gross merchandise value (GMV) of $2.5 billion.
(With inputs from IANS)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined