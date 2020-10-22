Reliance Jio Revamps its Made-in-India Browser as JioPages

Reliance Jio has revamped its made-in-India browser as JioPages, which supports eight Indian languages -- Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bangla. Currently available for Android smartphones, the browser is a revamped version of JioBrowser which has already been downloaded over 10 million times from Google Play Store. The revamped browser, built on the powerful Chromium Blink engine, focusses on “data privacy to give users full control over their information”. Users have the option of setting any of the leading search engines in the market such as Google, Bing, MSN, Yahoo or Duck Duck Go, as their default search engine. They can also pin the links of their favourite websites on the home screen for quick and easy access. Users can choose from a variety of colourful background themes that could add zest to the browsing experience. They could also switch to "Dark mode" for an eye-friendly viewing experience at night.