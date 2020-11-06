Reliance Jio Prepaid Recharge Plans 2020: List of All Annual Packs

Reliance Jio on Thursday, 5 November, launched new annual prepaid plans for JioPhone users, with plans offering up to 504 GB data with 336 days validity period. The annual plans start at Rs 1,001 and also include unlimited on-net calling.
Here is a list of all popular annual Reliance Jio Prepaid plans offered by the company including their validity, benefits and pricing:
Reliance Jio Rs 1,001 Prepaid Plan
The Rs 1,001 JioPhone plan comes with unlimited Jio to Jio calling and 100 daily SMSes. It even includes 49GB of 4G data for the entire year with a daily data limit of 150MB. For non-Jio numbers, users will receive a FUP limit of 12,000 minutes.
Reliance Jio Rs 1,301 Prepaid Plan
The Rs 1,301 JioPhone plan offers 164GB of 4G data for the year with a daily 500MB data limit. Jio is also providing 12,000 minutes for non-Jio numbers and 100 free SMS.
Reliance Jio Rs 1,301 Prepaid Plan
The plan offers daily 1.5 GB data and a total of 504 GB data for 336 days. The plan also includes unlimited Jio to Jio calling with a FUP limit of 12,000 minutes for non-Jio numbers, similar to the above-mentioned plans.
Reliance Jio Rs 1,299 Recharge Plan
This long-term prepaid plan offers 24GB data for a period of 336 days. The plan also comes with unlimited on-net calling, off-net FUP of 12,000 minutes, 3,600 SMS, and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.
Reliance Jio Rs 2,121 Recharge Plan
Another long-term plan, the Rs 2,121 plan is valid for a period of 336 days amounting to a total of 504GB data. The prepaid plan offers off-net FUP of 12,000 minutes along with unlimited on-net calls, 100 daily SMS, and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.
Reliance Jio Rs 4,999 Recharge Plan
The plan has a validity of 360 days. The pack includes 350GB data, which does not accumulate to 1GB data per day. The pack also offers unlimited on-net calls, 12,000 minutes of off-net calls, 100 daily SMS, and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Published: undefined