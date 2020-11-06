Reliance Jio Prepaid Recharge Plans 2020: List of All Annual Packs

Here is a list of annual Reliance Jio prepaid plans offered by the telco including their validity and pricing.

Reliance Jio on Thursday, 5 November, launched new annual prepaid plans for JioPhone users, with plans offering up to 504 GB data with 336 days validity period. The annual plans start at Rs 1,001 and also include unlimited on-net calling.

Here is a list of all popular annual Reliance Jio Prepaid plans offered by the company including their validity, benefits and pricing:

Reliance Jio Rs 1,001 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 1,001 JioPhone plan comes with unlimited Jio to Jio calling and 100 daily SMSes. It even includes 49GB of 4G data for the entire year with a daily data limit of 150MB. For non-Jio numbers, users will receive a FUP limit of 12,000 minutes.

Reliance Jio Rs 1,301 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 1,301 JioPhone plan offers 164GB of 4G data for the year with a daily 500MB data limit. Jio is also providing 12,000 minutes for non-Jio numbers and 100 free SMS.

The plan offers daily 1.5 GB data and a total of 504 GB data for 336 days. The plan also includes unlimited Jio to Jio calling with a FUP limit of 12,000 minutes for non-Jio numbers, similar to the above-mentioned plans.