Popular Online Games in India

With an increase in the number of people with smartphones and high-speed internet over the past few years, the online gaming industry in India has witnessed growth. Many Indian gamers have been investing their time playing on the phones.
This has also given a boost to tech companies who are manufacturing PCs and phones which support online gaming.
Various mobile games have millions of loyal Indian subscribers. In this article, we have curated a list of online games with immense popularity in in India.
One such game was PUBG. PUBG was banned by the Government of India, citing security reasons. It was one of the most-played multiplayer mobile game globally and had a huge community in India with more than 50 million downloads and 30 million daily active users.
PUBG was launched in India in the year 2017. It is a multiplayer battle game which can be played online.
Call of Duty: Mobile was launched in October 2020 to rival PUBG. The game has been able to garner a large number of players on its platform and has crossed more than 170 million downloads on both Android and iOS.
It also comes with multiple gaming modes like Team Deathmatch and Battle Royal mode and supports up to 100 players in a larger map. The gameplay is similar to PUBG Mobile but adds modern weapons and futuristic combat. The graphics are incredible.
There is a community of gamers who find Call of Duty: Mobile better than PUBG Mobile so it’s definitely worth a try.
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS GO) is one of the most popular game in India and gamers play it on stream. It expands upon the team-based first-person shooter gameplay.
The official website of the game reads, “Two teams compete in multiple rounds of objective-based game modes with the goal of winning enough rounds to win the match."
It comes with new maps, characters, and weapons and delivers updated versions of the classic Counter-Strike maps like Dust, Inferno, Nuke, Train, and more.
Pool and snooker is continuously becoming popular in India. 8 Ball Pool is a pool game which allows people to play pool online with their friends, family members and many other online players.
It is a game developed by Miniclip. It is a Swiss-gaming website which has developed multiple original games. The game can be downloaded from Google Play Store, Apple Store, or company’s official website. It allows you to play one-on-one matches as well as tournaments.
Published: 18 Mar 2021,05:05 PM IST