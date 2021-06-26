Police Detains Devendra Fadnavis During OBC Reservation Protest

The Nagpur Police on Saturday, 26 June, detained former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during a protest held by BJP workers in support of Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation, reported news agency ANI.

Opposition leaders from BJP on Saturday held a 'Chakka Jam' protest across the state demanding the restoration of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota in local governing bodies.

Fadnavis participated in a protest from Nagpur while Leader of Opposition in the council Pravin Darekar took part in an agitation from Thane, as a result of which the road connectivity to Mumbai got blocked for some time.

In Pune, former minister Pankaja Munde said if the BJP's demand are not met, the party will launch massive protests in future.