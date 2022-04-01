Pokémon GO Fest 2022 Dates Announced, Check Details Here

Check Pokémon GO Fest 2022 Dates here
(Photo: pokemongolive.com)
Pokémon GO, the popular Pokémon franchise-based mobile game, is back with its annual event, Pokémon GO Fest 2022.
The fest, which is a global event, is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 4 June and Sunday,05 June 2022. It will be followed by a 'bonus finale event' on Saturday, 27 August 2022.
"Then, for the first time since 2019, Trainers can experience in-person Pokémon GO Fest events in select cities around the world," reads the official website of Pokémon.
The first in-person Pokémon GO Fest event will be organised in Berlin, Germany, from Friday, 1 July to Sunday, 3 July 2022. It will be followed by the event in Seattle, Washington, from Friday, 22 July to Sunday, 24 July 2022.
The last Pokémon GO in-person event will be organised in Sapporo, Japan, from Friday, 5 August to Sunday, 7 August 2022.
"It’s been nearly three years since Pokémon GO Fest 2019 was brought to life in Dortmund, Chicago, and Yokohama, and we’re excited to return to the roots of this annual event while continuing to host the global experience that millions of Trainers have enjoyed," reads the official fest notification.
According to a report by CNET, Pokémon GO Fest is usually a ticketed event. However, details for the same are yet to be announced. Interested people are advised to visit the official website of Pokémon GO: pokemon.com or pokemongolive.com for further updates.
