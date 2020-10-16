Passenger Vehicle Sales Up By 26.45% in Sept 2020 Compared to 2019

The data also showed a sequential growth in sales during September. The Quint Auto sales have started to pick up in June 2020. | (Photo: The Quint/Kamran Akhter) Tech and Auto The data also showed a sequential growth in sales during September.

Low base along with more sustainable pent-up demand boosted domestic passenger vehicles' sales in September on a year-on-year basis, a data by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has revealed. The data also showed a sequential growth in sales during September.

According to industry data released on Friday, 16 October, a total of 2,72,027 passenger vehicles were sold in the domestic market, representing a rise of 26.45 percent, than the 2,15,124 units off-take during the like period of 2019.

In August, the domestic passenger vehicles' sales had risen by 14.16 percent to 215,916 units from 1,89,129 units sold during the corresponding month of the previous year. Here are the key highlights of the data:

A growth of 28.92% has been registered in the sales of Passenger Cars in September 2020, as compared to September 2019

Sales of Utility Vehicles increased by 24.50% in September 2020, as compared to September 2019

Sales of Vans grew by 10.64% in September 2020, as compared to September 2019

Sales of Passenger Vehicles witnessed an increase of 26.45% in September 2020, as compared to September 2019

Three-wheelers saw a dip in sales by 71.91% in September 2020, as compared to September 2019

Sales of Two-wheelers grew by 11.64% in September 2020, as compared to September 2019

Total exports of Passenger Vehicles & Three-wheelers witnessed a decrease of 35.89% & 5.35% respectively in September 2020, as compared to September 2019

The total exports of Two-wheelers grew by 9.17% in September 2020, as compared to September 2019

A total of 2,619,045 units, including Passenger Vehicles, Three-wheelers, Two-wheelers & Quadricycle were produced in September 2020, as against 2,344,328 in September 2019, witnessing a growth of 11.72%

(With inputs from IANS and SIAM.)