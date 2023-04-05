The Blurry Line Between Leisure And Work

Burnout is not a figment of your imagination. It is an actual state of emotional, physical, and mental exhaustion. Do the colour palettes or fonts look the same? Are you dreading work but pushing through nonetheless? And you don’t even understand why you could be suffering from burnout? Content over-consumption can also contribute to burnout. The pressure to consistently stay updated with everything that the internet pushes onto our ‘feeds’ can take a toll. The absence of thinking space and boredom can cause an imbalance in your creative abilities. And it is important to indulge in content for leisure and not just work.

The bad news is that you may be going through creative burnout. The good news is that you are not the only one. Everyone and everything goes through a lean period - from your favourite batsman to your most bankable stock. Pay attention to these tell-tale signs from your body and step back to recuperate.

The first step of addressing creative burnout is recognising and admitting that you are in one. Regular sleep, good meals, physical exercises, and establishing some self-discipline and routine may help. Being patient with yourself can be difficult. But it is a strong regulator.

What may not help the creative soul looking for inspiration is being cooped inside your office cubicle or room. Wandering around the city, meeting fellow artist friends at a local café, or setting up a makeshift writing desk at a nook in the garden or near a lake can help bring a new perspective. Sometimes, you must push yourself out of that comfy chair or cosy couch. And do not go with the motive of coming back with a dozen ideas. Ask most writers, and they will tell you that often enough best ideas come to them when they are least likely to think about them. Going out to stare at the blank page on your laptop screen will not help.

