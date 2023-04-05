Step Out Of The Cubicle And Work On The Go

The biggest question facing employers today is how to remodel their offices. They can abide by the convention and design quirky cubicles with majestic views of the city. But will that suffice for the digitally savvy white-collar nomads? Of course, it saves the organisation the headache of infrastructural costs and frees up more capital for investment.

It has its own share of disadvantages. Reduced face time, working in isolation, lesser collaborative projects, and non-existent office culture. This is disadvantageous for both – an employer who may not be fully aware of the true potential of their employee and the peer who may not be performing to the best of their abilities.

The solution is not resorting to the conventional office setup. Organisations are testing and experimenting with different work models. The 4-day-work-week, alternate days in the office, virtual meetings, and co-working spaces out of the office are among other things that are making a regular appearance.

Flexible working has enabled employees to enjoy their freedom, pursue their passions and maintain a steady work-life balance. It has increased their happiness index, and efficiency levels, and re-defined productivity. There is also better awareness of empathy, burnout, and the need for taking time off.

Perhaps, the biggest learning for employees is that they can work from anywhere if they have adequate resources. They don’t have to cage themselves to the traditional desk. Or fear venturing out for a creative break without falling behind in their office day job.

You can work from anywhere if you have a 9-5 job that relies on a laptop, phone, and internet. Now, you may be worried about connectivity, latency, and call drops among other things.

