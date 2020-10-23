Opensignal Report: Airtel Leads with Four Major Wins

The report took into consideration the experience of users across 49 Indian cities.

Opensignal’s India Mobile Network Experience Report September 2020 is out and Airtel is the only operator to win four of seven awards. Jio won two awards while Vi came out on top in one category.

Opensignal is an independent global standard for measuring network performance and analysing consumer mobile experience. The report examined mobile network experience of four major telcos - Airtel, Jio, BSNL and Vi - over a period of 90 days starting May 1. The report took into consideration the experience of users across 49 Indian cities. The telcos were judged on the following parameters: Video Experience, Games Experience, Voice App Experience, Download Speed Experience, Upload Speed Experience, 4G Availability and 4G Coverage Experience.

Airtel won the Video Experience, Games Experience, Voice App Experience, Download Speed Experience Awards. When it comes to 4G Availability and 4G Coverage Experience, Jio takes the lead and Vi is the network with the fastest Upload Speed.

