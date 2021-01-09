OnePlus Watch, Watch RX and OnePlus Band Images Leaked; Check Here

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had earlier confirmed that the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is working on a smartwatch that will be released early next year. However, new leaks from tipster Nils Ahrensmeier shared on Thursday, 7 January, suggest that there would be more than one watch in the mix.
Ahrensmeier obtained the details about the OnePlus Watch, Watch RX, and the fitness band after looking into the APK file of the OnePlus Health app that debuted on Google Play recently.
The screenshot shows the code of the new app that suggests a link between the OnePlus Watch and Oppo Watch. Based on the image Ahrensmeier has shared, the watch will have a rectangular dial.
While the launch date has not explicitly been mentioned, one can expect the OnePlus Watch to arrive in the first quarter of next year.
OnePlus is working closely with Google on improving Wear OS. Whether that means the OnePlus watch will run Google's platform is unclear, according to reports.
The smartwatch is expected to feature a Snapdragon Wear system-on-chip, potentially the recently-launched Snapdragon Wear 4100.
OnePlus Watch may also include an AMOLED display to save battery and a host of health and fitness features like heart rate sensor, blood oxygen monitor as well as software-based features, such as sleep pattern analysis and goals-oriented exercise tracking.
(With inputs from IANS.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined