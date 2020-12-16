Nokia PureBook X14 Laptop with Intel Core i5 Launched in India

Nokia has launched a new laptop in India named the PureBook X14 and it will be available for purchase from Flipkart.

The laptop will be powered by an Intel 10th-Gen Processors and comes with Microsoft Windows 10 preinstalled.

"We are excited to offer consumers in India a Nokia-branded laptop which brings innovation to address a gap in the market, as well as the style, performance and reliability that the Nokia brand is known for," Vipul Mehrotra, Vice President, Nokia Brand Partnerships said in a statement.