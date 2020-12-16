Nokia PureBook X14 Laptop with Intel Core i5 Launched in India

Nokia has launched a new laptop in India named the PureBook X14 and it will be available for purchase from Flipkart.
The laptop will be powered by an Intel 10th-Gen Processors and comes with Microsoft Windows 10 preinstalled.
"We are excited to offer consumers in India a Nokia-branded laptop which brings innovation to address a gap in the market, as well as the style, performance and reliability that the Nokia brand is known for," Vipul Mehrotra, Vice President, Nokia Brand Partnerships said in a statement.
Nokia PureBook X14 Price in India, Availability
Nokia PureBook X14 is prices at Rs 59,990 as an offer and will be available for pre-orders on Flipkart from 18 December.
Nokia PureBook X14 comes with Windows 10 Home Plus pre-installed. It features a 14-inch full-HD IPS display with Dolby Vision, 86 percent screen-to-body ratio, 250 nits peak brightness, and 178-degree viewing angles.
Nokia PureBook X14 is powered by the Intel Core i5 10th-Gen processor with 1.6GHz base frequency and up to 4.2GHz turbo frequency. The graphics are handled by integrated Intel UHD 620 Graphics with 1.1GHz turbo speeds and support for 4K, Intel Quick Sync Video, Intel InTru 3D Technology, and Intel Clear Video HD Technology.
Nokia claims the PureBook X14 can last up to eight hours on a single charge and comes with a 65W charger. You also get support for face unlock with Windows Hello-certified HD IR webcam, a backlit keyboard with 1.4mm key travel, and a precision touchpad with multiple gesture options. The laptop is 16.8mm thick and weighs 1.1kg only.
