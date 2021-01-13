New Tata Safari 2021: Leaked Images, Variants, Colours and Specs

TATA Motors is all set to launch the New Tata Safari In India on 26 January, 2021. Some of the details have been leaked on the web before its official launch. According to the information, the new Tata SUV will come with updated alloy wheel design and three different color options - Daytona Grey, Orcus White and Royale Blue. New Safari was showcased in Auto Expo 2020.
According to the company, the Safari further builds on the legacy of prestige and outstanding performance by combining Tata Motors' award winning 'Impact 2.0' design language with the proven capability of 'OMEGARC', an architecture derived from the renowned 'D8' platform from Land Rover.
"This adaptive architecture allows for further drive train enhancements including all-wheel drive and possibilities of electrification in future," said Tata.
Tata has introduced some new features in the SUV like updated tail lamp, bumpers and panoramic sunroof exclusively for XT and XZ variants.
Some other features include JBL audio system, a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, wireless charging, 360-degree camera, rear AC vent, EBD with ABS, cruise control and adjustable driver’s seat. The new Safari is around 63mm longer and 80mm taller than Harrier.
New Tata Safari will have a 2.0L FCA diesel engine similar to Harrier which can provide power of 170hp and 350 Nm torque, and will be available in both manual and automatic transmission. The SUV is based on Land Rover-derived omega architecture which is initially expected to offer FWD system only and 4 x 4 version might launch at a later stage.
Equipped with many new features, New Tata safari is priced approximately at Rs 13.84-20.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings for the same will start later this month. Some of the popular rivals of the car are going to be Mahindra XUV500, MG Hector Plus and 7-seater Creta based SUV.
(with inputs from IANS)
