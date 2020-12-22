New Gen Mahindra Scorpio Spotted Testing at Coimbatore 

The new Mahindra Scorpio has been spotted testing again near Coimbatore. These camouflaged test-mule images were captured by automobile publication team-bhp.com. The new Mahindra Scorpio has the code name Z101 and is likely to be launched next year.
The vehicle has been completely redesigned to meet upcoming crash test norms and safety standards, the company claimed. The current generation Scorpio had failed a Global NCAP crash test last year. The new one will have to meet Bharat NCAP standards, which kick off in October 2019.
Standard safety features will include airbags and ABS, parking sensors, speed warnings and seat belt reminders. Also being a seven-seater, this Scorpio is likely to come with all forward-facing seats only, even for the third row.
An Autocar India report says that the Scorpio will continue to have a ladder-frame chassis, making it a rugged utility vehicle, but it will become more pedestrian-friendly and slighly more aerodynamic.
From the spy shots it’s clear that the new generation Scorpio will be slightly lower in height compared to the current Scorpio, but it will have more cabin space with a seemingly longer wheelbase (and bigger doors).
