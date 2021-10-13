New-Gen KTM RC 125, RC 200 Launched in India: Check Price and Specifications

KTM RC 125, RC 200: Check Price and other details
(Photo: KTM)
KTM launched its new generation KTM RC 200 2022, and KTM RC 125 2022 in India on Wednesday, 13 October 2021. These new motorcycles have been launched with several design and feature updates.
Here are the details about these new generation motorcycles.
The all new 2022 KTM RC 125 is available at a price of Rs 1.82 lakh (ex-showroom), while KTM RC 200 is priced at Rs 2.08 lakh (ex-showroom).
The new KTM RC 125 comes 124.7cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 15hp of power and 12 Nm of torque. Whereas, the KTM RC 200 comes with 199.5 cc engine that develops 26hp power and 19.5Nm torque.
Engines of both the bikes come with six-speed manual transmission (gearbox).
Both, 2022 KTM RC 125 and RC 200 come with fuel tank with the capacity of 13.7 litre.
The new KTM RC 125 will sport halogen headlamp, while RC 200 will come with all-LED setup. Both the motorcycles also feature LED Daylight Running Lights (DRL).
Both the bikes also get a re-designed LCD dashboard.
KTM RC 125 and RC 200 come with front brake disc of 320mm and rear brake disc of 230mm.
For more specific details about the newly launched motorcycles, contact a dealer or visit the company's official website: ktm.com.
Booking for both the bikes have already commenced. "While the KTM RC range Gen-2 will be available in global markets by 2022, the KTM RC 200 Gen-2 will be available for the Indian motorcycle enthusiasts from October 2021. The KTM RC 125 Gen-2 will be available from November 2021," said Sumeet Narang – President, Pro-Biking Business unit at Bajaj Auto Ltd, as quoted by Financial Express.
