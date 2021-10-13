New-Gen KTM RC 125, RC 200 Launched in India: Check Price and Specifications

The new KTM RC 125 comes 124.7cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 15hp of power and 12 Nm of torque. Whereas, the KTM RC 200 comes with 199.5 cc engine that develops 26hp power and 19.5Nm torque.

Engines of both the bikes come with six-speed manual transmission (gearbox).

Both, 2022 KTM RC 125 and RC 200 come with fuel tank with the capacity of 13.7 litre.

The new KTM RC 125 will sport halogen headlamp, while RC 200 will come with all-LED setup. Both the motorcycles also feature LED Daylight Running Lights (DRL).

Both the bikes also get a re-designed LCD dashboard.

KTM RC 125 and RC 200 come with front brake disc of 320mm and rear brake disc of 230mm.