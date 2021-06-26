NCPCR Issues Summons to Delhi Police, Requests FIR Against Twitter

The development comes after Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday, 25 June, claimed that Twitter had denied him access to his account for almost an hour.

After the assertions by Prasad, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said his account had faced a similar action.

Offering a reply to the Union Minister, the social media platform explained that the account was restricted following a DMCA notice for content posted from his account.

Prasad, in a tweet, alleged that Twitter’s actions were in gross violation of Rule 4(8) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021 “where they failed to provide me any prior notice before denying me access to my own account”.

He said: "It is apparent that my statements calling out the high handedness and arbitrary actions of Twitter, particularly sharing the clips of my interviews to TV channels and its powerful impact, have clearly ruffled its feathers."

The minister also clarified that in the past several years, no television channel or anchor has complained about copyright infringements with regard to these news clips of his interviews shared on social media.

"No matter what any platform does, they will have to abide by the new IT Rules fully and there shall be no compromise on that,” the minister added.