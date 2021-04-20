Motorola G60, G40 Fusion Launched in India: Check Price, Specs

The device comes with a triple-camera setup at the back with 108MP primary camera along with Ultra Pixel technology that provides 9x light sensitivity. While at the front, it houses a 32 MP selfie camera.

Moto G40 Fusion Specifications:

Moto G40 fusion also uses Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor and is powered by 6,000mAh battery.

It comes with 6.8-inch Max Vision FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

It also comes with a triple-camera setup with 64 MP primary camera, 8 MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2 MP depth camera.

Moto G60, will be available in dynamic grey and frosted champagne colours and Moto G40 fusion will be available in dynamic grey color.

(With inputs from IANS)