Motorola G60, G40 Fusion Launched in India: Check Price, Specs

Moto G60 will be available at a starting price of Rs 17,999 from 27 April.
Moto G60 and G40 Fusion launched in India

Motorola on Tuesday, 20 April, launched two of its new smartphones: Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion in India. Both the devices are a part of Motorola's affordable 'G' series.

Moto G60 will be available at a starting price of Rs 17,999 from 27 April. While Moto G40 fusion will be available from 1 May, it is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant and Rs 15,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant.

Both Moto G60 and Moto G40 fusion are thoughtfully designed and exquisitely crafted. Tinted housing surrounding the rear cameras adds a touch of sophistication, the company said in a statement.

Specifications

Moto G60 Specifications

Moto G60 comes with a 6.8-inch Max Vision FHD+ display, which has a refresh rate of 120Hz. It uses Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor and is powered by a 6000mAh battery.

The device comes with a triple-camera setup at the back with 108MP primary camera along with Ultra Pixel technology that provides 9x light sensitivity. While at the front, it houses a 32 MP selfie camera.

Moto G40 Fusion Specifications:

Moto G40 fusion also uses Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor and is powered by 6,000mAh battery.

It comes with 6.8-inch Max Vision FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

It also comes with a triple-camera setup with 64 MP primary camera, 8 MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2 MP depth camera.

Moto G60, will be available in dynamic grey and frosted champagne colours and Moto G40 fusion will be available in dynamic grey color.

(With inputs from IANS)

