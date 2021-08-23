Motorola Edge 20 Sale Postponed in India: Pre-order to Begin from 24 August

Motorola, on Tuesday, 17 August, launched its new smartphones Motorola Edge 20 and Motorola Edge 20 Fusion in India.

These devices were scheduled to be available for sale from 24 and 27 August 2021, respectively. However, Motorola on Saturday, 21 August announced the postponement of sale of 'Edge 20' model. The company did not mention any specific reason for the postponement. Moreover, a new date is yet to be announced by the company. But the customers can pre-order Motorola Edge 20 from 24 August.